John Hammond On Mountain Stage

John Hammond appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. One of America's foremost acoustic blues artists, Hammond began his career more than 50 years ago. He was originally inspired by blues master Jimmy Reed and, in the early '60s, his backing groups included members of The Band and — briefly — Jimi Hendrix.

Hammond's recent projects have included a release of Tom Waits' songs and an album produced by singer and guitarist G. Love. Hammond's 2010 release, Rough & Tough, earned him his seventh Grammy nomination. Waits, who has written songs specifically for Hammond, described him as a "great force of nature," while T-Bone Burnett said the bluesman "is in a very small circle of men with a guitar and a harmonica: Jimmy Reed, Howlin' Wolf, Bob Dylan." Hammond's 16th Mountain Stage performance includes songs by Waits and Chuck Berry, as well as the blues classic "Further On Up The Road."

Set List

"Going Away Baby"

"Come to Find Out"

"Heartache Blues"

"No Money Down"

