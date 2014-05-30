Blind Boys Of Alabama On Mountain Stage

The Blind Boys of Alabama's members make their fourth appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.V. Singing quartet-style gospel music for more than 70 years, the group has played churches, concert halls and nightclubs. It's even performed for the past three American presidents.

The Blind Boys formed at the Talladega School for the Blind in the late 1930s, singing together from the Jim Crow South through the civil rights movement and into the Obama era, making the band a living piece of American history. It's won six Grammys, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The group's latest record, I'll Find a Way, is its ninth studio album since 2000, and was produced by Bon Iver's Justin Vernon.

Set List

"Spirit In The Sky"

"Take Your Burden To The Lord And Leave It There"

"There Will Never Be Any Peace (Until God Is Seated At The Conference Table)"

"I Shall Not Be Moved"

"Amazing Grace"

"Got Put The Rainbow In The Cloud"

