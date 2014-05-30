Richard Sherman On 'Song Travels'

Composer Richard Sherman and his brother, the late Robert Sherman, formed one of Walt Disney's most renowned songwriting teams. The pair composed memorable songs for classic films including Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Parent Trap and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Their accolades include two Academy Awards, two Grammys, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

On this episode of Song Travels, Sherman joins host Michael Feinstein to discuss his experience writing for Disney and sits at the piano to share a few examples of his songwriting.

