KEXP Presents: tUnE-yArDs

The typography of the band's name — tUnE-yArDs — mirrors the ecstatic rhythms of its new album. For Nikki Nack, Merrill Garbus has traveled far, sonically and literally, to expand upon the conceit of her self-recorded debut and turn tUnE-yArDs into a communal tribe of singers, dancers and performers.

Joined on stage by vocalists Jo Lampert and Abigail Nessen-Bengson, percussionist Dani Markham and long-time collaborator and bassist Nate Brenner, tUnE-yArDs turns avant-pop to get-up-and-jump, adding an invigorated live element to Garbus' often densely layered and looped sound.

During a pit stop on the way to Sasquatch, the five musicians crammed into the studio to perform during the latest of our Live Streaming Video series last Saturday. If you missed it, we've got you covered.

Watch tUnE-yArDs' performance on KEXP's YouTube channel.

