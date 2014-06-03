Della Mae on Mountain Stage.

The bluegrass band Della Mae makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College. Featuring fiddler Kimber Ludiker, singer-songwriter Celia Woodsmith, bassist Shelby Means, guitarist Courtney Hartman and mandolin player Jenni Lyn Gardner, Della Mae is making a name for itself through the strength of its live performances.

Each member draws musical inspiration from different backgrounds, ranging from Berklee College of Music to traditional bluegrass training. Della Mae's latest album, This World Oft Can Be, landed the group its first Grammy nomination.

Set List

"Empire"

"This World Oft Can Be"

"Paper Prince"

"Pine Tree"

"Turtle Dove"

