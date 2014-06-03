New Mix: Premieres From Jenny Lewis, My Brightest Diamond, Elephant Stone, More

On this edition of All Songs Considered,we highlight music that reflects on the passage of time, with special premieres from Jenny Lewis, My Brightest Diamond, Elephant Stone and more.

We open with "Time Forgot," a beautiful and moving cut from Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes), who sings about fleeing the past and reinventing yourself. Then we play an equally reflective new song from singer Jenny Lewis (Rilo Kiley, Jenny & Johnny) called "Just One of the Guys," an ode to growing old and trying to find your place in the world.

Later, we've got a killer new dance track from the Amsterdam electronic producer Shinedoe that features singer Karin Dreijer (The Knife, Fever Ray), as well as a trance-inducing song from classically trained composer and producer Craig Leon. Both songs come courtesy of NPR Music's Sami Yenigun and Otis Hart, curators of our Recommended Dose feature; it's a monthly mix of the best dance and electronic music.

Also on the show: The Canadian psych-rock group Elephant Stone returns with a sitar-powered song that was surely inspired by the 1966 Beatles cut "Tomorrow Never Knows." Plus, My Brightest Diamond, the musical project of singer Shara Worden, returns with "Pressure," a stirring song powered by an incredible drumline.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.