Tearjerker, 'You Can'

The new video for "You Can," by the Canadian shoegaze-pop band Tearjerker, uses found footage of old home movies to create a melancholy montage of faded memories.

Gökçe Erdem, who directed the video, tells us via email that the song and video are about the way the memories we retain shape who we become. "The band members and I wanted to experiment with projecting visuals onto a human body to reflect that feeling. I watched lots of random family videos from the 1960s and narrowed down my selections to a few. I especially loved this one segment from Norway where a family documents their daughter's growth over the years and their second baby's arrival. I collected all the parts I liked and tried to create a story within."

Tearjerker's Micah Bonte adds that "the visuals fit perfectly, because the song is about appreciating the present time and making the most of it. Because, as the song says, 'You can't bring it back, but you can make it last.'"

"You Can" is from Tearjerker's recent EP, Hiding.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.