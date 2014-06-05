Against Me! On World Cafe

The punk band Against Me! formed in Florida in 2002 as part of the hardcore scene and often employed political lyrics in its songwriting. The group's new album, Transgender Dysphoria Blues, explores lead singer Laura Jane Grace's experience with gender dysphoria throughout her life.

On this installment of World Cafe, Against Me! plays songs from the record, and Grace discusses how her fans and bandmates reacted to her transition.

This segment was re-aired on August 29.

