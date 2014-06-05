American Football, 'Never Meant'

Fifteen years after its release, the emo mixtape staple finally gets its own video with a love story that perfectly reflects Mike Kinsella's sweetly sung sigh, "We were falling out of love."

Director Chris Strong took his inspiration for the video directly from the album's darkly glowing artwork:

The video for "Never Meant" takes place in Urbana, Ill., circa 1999. It is a song about breaking up, moving on and forgetting, so I made a story about a brief relationship occurring between two characters at the end of their college experience. I wanted to craft a story that referenced the original album artwork, so we shot in and around the house that appears on the original album cover and used the cover image as a jumping-off point for the story.

American Football (Deluxe Edition) is out now on .

