Cahalen Morrison And Eli West On Mountain Stage

Cahalen Morrison and Eli West appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College. Innovative and subtle, Morrison and West's music sounds vibrant while drawing from near-ancient folk sources. Broad in scope and subject, Morrison's writing has been compared to novelist Cormac McCarthy. West brings jagged, angular arrangements based in bluegrass and old-time music, but informed by a 21st-century sensibility.

Together, the two evoke the spooky, lonesome roots of the earliest country and bluegrass duets. Their latest album, Our Lady of the Tall Trees, has been building buzz within the highest echelon of roots musicians, and the two count Tim O'Brien, Dirk Powell and Aoife O'Donovan among their most active fans.

Set List

"Fiddlehead Fern"

"Down In The Lonesome Draw"

"Pocketful Of Dust"

"Natural Thing To Do"

"Livin' In America"

