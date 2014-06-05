Holly George-Warren On World Cafe

Singer-songwriter Alex Chilton was revered by a generation of rock musicians, including The Replacements. Chilton began his career at 16 and eventually sang on a rock 'n' roll classic, "The Letter," by The Box Tops. He went on to form the influential power-pop band Big Star in the early '70s.

A new biography by Holly George-Warren, A Man Called Destruction, puts Chilton's often tumultuous and self-destructive life in perspective. In this installment of World Cafe, we'll play a few of Chilton's songs and speak with George-Warren.

Check out the World CafeTumblr page to listen to the playlist George-Warren curated of Chilton's best work.

