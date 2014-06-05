With 'So Much Trouble In The World,' Music Calms Theater Director

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We'd like to end today with a regular feature we call In Your Ear. That's where we invite some of our guests to tell us about some of the top songs on their playlist. Today we hear from a Brit in Baltimore. Award-winning playwright and actor, Kwame Kwei-Armah, is the artistic director of Baltimore Centerstage Theater. When we caught up with him to talk about making a life, and making art across the pond, he also shared the music that helps him relax from the rigors of the transatlantic life.

KWAME KWEI-ARMAH: My name is Kwame Kwei-Armah and in my ear, right now, is Bob Marley's "So Much Trouble In The World."

BOB MARLEY: (Singing) So much trouble in the world. So much trouble in the world. Bless my eyes this morning. The sun is on the rise once again. The way earthly things are going, anything can happen.

KWEI-ARMAH: There's something about "So Much Trouble In The World." There's something about the melancholy that's deep in its DNA. There's something about the yearning to heal the world. There's something in even the chord structure that just allows me to feel challenged and warm and inspired. It's just one of my favorite Bob Marley songs.

MARLEY: (Singing) So much trouble in the world. So much trouble in the world. All you got to do, give a little, give a little. One more time, yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah.

KWEI-ARMAH: Robert Glasper Experiment, "Afro Blue."

ROBERT GLASPER EXPERIMENT: (Singing) Shades of delight, cocoa hue, rich as a night, afro blue.

KWEI-ARMAH: And I love Robert Glasper because he's, like, old-school jazz and new-school Jazz and tomorrow's jazz and R&B and it's just - it's modern day Miles Davis.

GLASPER EXPERIMENT: (Singing) Oh, baby, yeah.

ROBERTA FLACK: (Singing) Strumming my pain with his fingers, singing my life with his words. Killing me softly with his song, killing me softly with his song. Telling my whole life with his words, killing me softly with his song.

KWEI-ARMAH: In my ear, Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly." I'm listening to that because Roberta's voice is just simply magnificent. And it calms me.

FLACK: (Singing) I heard he sang a good song. I heard he had a style. And so I came to see him to listen for a while. And there he was, this young boy, a stranger to my eyes. Strumming my pain with his fingers, singing my life with his words, killing me softly with his song. Killing me softly with his song, telling my whole life with his words, killing me softly with his song.

That was theater director Kwame Kwei-Armah, telling us what's playing in his ear.

FLACK: (Singing) Killing me softly with his song, killing me softly with his song, telling my whole life with his words...

And that's our program for today. I'm Michel Martin and you've been listening to TELL ME MORE from NPR News.