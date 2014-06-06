Amina Figarova On Piano Jazz

Amina Figarova grew up in the former Soviet state of Azerbaijan. Her early musical experiences included plenty of American jazz — both of her parents were music fans — but her mother particularly enjoyed the music of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald.

Originally a conservatory-trained classical pianist, Figarova studied jazz performance in Rotterdam and at the Berklee School of Music in Boston. On this episode of Piano Jazz, Figarova's refined and lyrical style is on display as she performs her own "Night Train."

Originally broadcast in 2008.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.