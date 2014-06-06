One Day At Normandy Sent Ripples Across Two Veterans' Lives
Robert Siegel speaks with Ralph Frias and Eugene Levine, two veterans of the D-Day landings in Normandy 70 years ago. They offer stories of their experiences and relate what it was like to take part in a day that changed the world.
"I have four brothers who came back horribly disturbed by Vietnam and Korea. I vowed that I would try not to become eaten up by the war."
-- D-Day veteran Ralph Frias
"I was changed by the fact that I survived. We even had to make out wills."
-- D-Day veteran Eugene Levine
