© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Even When We Chill Out, We Rock Out: Spanish Punk, Puerto Rican Hip-Hop And More

By Jasmine Garsd
Published June 7, 2014 at 10:24 AM CDT
Even When We Chill Out, We Rock Out: Spanish Punk, Puerto Rican Hip-Hop And More

This week on Alt.Latino, we're just chilling out. And by chilling out, I mean bouncing to Álvaro Díaz, a Puerto Rican rapper we think is the next big thing; dancing to Desechables, a vintage post-Franco Spanish punk outfit; and listening to some deep, thought-provoking tunes from Marisa Ronstadt, cousin of Linda.

We never do things halfway — and even when we chill out, we rock out. Join us, and as always, let us know what songs are starting your party and helping you unwind.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd