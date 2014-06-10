I Hear Bells: The NPR Music Wedding Puzzler

Can you hear the wedding bells? June has arrived. Theories vary on why this is the month for marriage. Old traditions like the timing of the harvest season (and pregnancies) might have had something to do with it, or more modern practicalities such as nicer weather and abundant fresh flowers. And then there's the name of the month itself, thought to be inspired by Juno, the Roman goddess of marriage.

Music has long been an essential ingredient in weddings, from ushering brides down aisles to celebrating happy couples with dancing. This wedding puzzler contains a broad range of songs that could pertain to the ceremonies themselves, the reception or simply one person expressing love for another. Score high and think about becoming a wedding planner. Score low and consider re-reading Romance for Dummies.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.