Joan Osborne On Mountain Stage

Joan Osborne makes her sixth appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. Osborne's rich, muscular voice has earned her fans and accolades across many genres: She's been a pop hitmaker, a bluesy soul singer, a roots-music diva and an R&B crooner, and she even drops a hint during this performance about an upcoming record of standards.

She's waded deeper and deeper into R&B sounds over the years, finally recording an album of soul covers in 2012. Osborne's latest,Love and Hate, brings her a bit closer to the sounds of alternative pop, but finds her voice rooted in the bluesy sounds she knows so well.

Osborne is joined here by her own road band, featuring her frequent writing partner Jack Petruzzelli on guitar, Keith Cotton on keys, drummer Rich Mercurio and guitarist Andrew Carillo.

Set List

"Wanna Be Loved"

"Where We Start"

"Mongrels"

"Up All Night"

"Work On Me"

"Thirsty For My Tears"

