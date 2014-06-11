© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Kevin Drew On World Cafe

XPN
Published June 11, 2014 at 2:59 PM CDT
Kevin Drew.
Kevin Drew.

Kevin Drew is best known for co-founding the groundbreaking Canadian indie-pop supergroup Broken Social Scene in 1999. Around the same time, he founded Arts & Crafts, a record label for that band's releases. Now, 15 years later, it has become one of Canada's most important labels, releasing albums by Feist, Deer Tick and more.

In March, Drew released his second solo album, Darlings. Its songs thoughtfully and pointedly address the complex meanings of intimacy and love. He and his band recently joined World Cafe in the studio to perform three songs from the record.

Visit the World Cafe Tumblr for a link to a free download from this session.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture