Kevin Drew On World Cafe

Kevin Drew is best known for co-founding the groundbreaking Canadian indie-pop supergroup Broken Social Scene in 1999. Around the same time, he founded Arts & Crafts, a record label for that band's releases. Now, 15 years later, it has become one of Canada's most important labels, releasing albums by Feist, Deer Tick and more.

In March, Drew released his second solo album, Darlings. Its songs thoughtfully and pointedly address the complex meanings of intimacy and love. He and his band recently joined World Cafe in the studio to perform three songs from the record.

