Bombay Bicycle Club On World Cafe

Bombay Bicycle Club formed when its members were teenagers in South London. It took its name from a now-defunct chain of Indian restaurants in the group's hometown. The band's initial good fortune in winning the Road To V contest in 2006 earned it an opening spot in a major festival, which helped put Bombay Bicycle Club on the map.

So Long, See You Tomorrow is the group's fourth album. Each record delves into new musical territory and benefits from frontman Jack Steadman's travels around the world. Here, the band performs a few of its liveliest songs on World Cafe.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.