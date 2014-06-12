Tommy Malone On Mountain Stage

Tommy Malone appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Creative Arts Center on the campus of West Virginia University.

The prime mover behind the New Orleans swamp-rock band The Subdudes, Malone has been a fixture in the Louisiana music scene and beyond for 40 years. He began in a family band that included his brother, Radiators guitarist Dave Malone, and worked as a sideman; he also helped found the storied music collective The Continental Drifters.

Tommy Malone's third and most recent solo album, Poor Boy, recently arrived a dozen years after Soul Heavy. This set includes the song "Natural Born Days," which was not heard during the radio broadcast.

Set List

"Home"

"All Dressed Up"

"Natural Born Days"

"Once In A Blue Moon"

"Didn't Want To Hear It"

"Bumblebee"

