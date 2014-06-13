© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Drum Fill Friday, For June 13

By Robin Hilton
Published June 13, 2014 at 7:03 AM CDT

You don't always have to love the music to appreciate the talent behind it. Some of the artists featured in this week's puzzler are masters in genres I rarely reach for (fusion anyone?), but lord are they gifted musicians. I also think some of the fills in this batch are particularly challenging, but give a listen and see how you do. Safe drum fill-naming, heroes!

Bonus video. You'll want to strap yourself in for this one:

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
