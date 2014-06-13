Drum Fill Friday, For June 13

You don't always have to love the music to appreciate the talent behind it. Some of the artists featured in this week's puzzler are masters in genres I rarely reach for (fusion anyone?), but lord are they gifted musicians. I also think some of the fills in this batch are particularly challenging, but give a listen and see how you do. Safe drum fill-naming, heroes!

Bonus video. You'll want to strap yourself in for this one:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.