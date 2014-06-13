Eleni Mandell On 'Song Travels'

Singer-songwriter Eleni Mandell draws inspiration from the sound of Los Angeles-based musician Chuck E. Weiss, the gritty poetry of Tom Waits and the cool edge of LA punk band X. Her own albums have been compared to work by artists ranging from Patsy Cline to Cat Power.

Mandell brings her novel take on the singer-songwriter tradition to this episode of Song Travels, with stories of lost love and a family gained. She performs her single "Put My Baby to Bed" and joins host Michael Feinstein for a duet of "On the Sunny Side of the Street."

