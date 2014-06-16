Rodney Crowell On Mountain Stage

Rodney Crowell appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

A Nashville fixture since the 1970s, Crowell has long been regarded as a standard-bearer of country's New Traditionalist movement. Decades later, his work with Emmylou Harris' Hot Band — and with Vince Gill and Tony Brown in the Cherry Bombs — remains the stuff of country-music legend.

Crowell's solo releases, like Ain't Living Long Like Thisand Diamonds and Dirt,are regarded as essential classics. His autobiographical The Houston Kid is another career highlight — a major accomplishment for an artist who had already been in the business for 30 years. His 2013 collaboration with lifelong friend Emmylou Harris won a Grammy for Best Americana Album, and his current release, Tarpaper Sky, is at the top of Americana radio playlists once again.

Here, Crowell performs backed by members of the Mountain Stage band, along with Jedd Hughes on guitar, vocalist Jessica Gardner, and Mira Stanley of The Sea The Sea.

Set List

"Fever On The Bayou"

"Come Back Baby"

"Open Season On My Heart"

"Frankie Please"

"God I'm Missing You"

"Moving Work Of Art"

