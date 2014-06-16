© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Song Premiere: Sinead O'Connor, 'Take Me To Church'

By Stephen Thompson
Published June 16, 2014 at 8:03 AM CDT
Sinead O'Connor.
Sinead O'Connor's nearly 30-year career forms a portrait of an artist in conflict; a brilliant singer who remains musically, politically and personally uncompromising after forays into folk, pop, standards, reggae and points beyond. By definition, her catalog is erratic, but it's consistently bold and surprising.

On August 12, O'Connor will release a new album of original material titled I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss. Its first single, "Take Me to Church," looks back on a lifetime of battles and broken loves, only to find pathways to peace, redemption, forgiveness and wonder. "I don't wanna sing from where I sang before," she seethes early in the song, establishing upfront that she's embodying no character here but her own.

1 of 1  — The cover of Sinead O'Connor's I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss.
/ Courtesy of the artist

"Take Me to Church" can't let go of every fight — the chorus follows the words "take me to church" with the words "but not the ones that hurt" — but the song provides a stirring and frequently beautiful glimpse into the mind of a singer who searches constantly for improvements in herself. O'Connor may conclude that "I'm the only one I should adore," but "Take Me to Church" isn't a mere celebration of self. It's a celebration of self-actualization; of making yourself happier by striving to make yourself better.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Stephen Thompson
