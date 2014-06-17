The Infamous Stringdusters On Mountain Stage

The Infamous Stringdusters' members appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Since the band's formation in 2006, The Infamous Stringdusters' perfectly balanced combination of old-time, bluegrass and indie jamgrass has developed a serious cult following. Just a year later, the group took home the International Bluegrass Music Association's Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Emerging Artist of the Year trophies.

The Infamous Stringdusters' music is frequently heard at summer festivals, including Telluride, Grey Fox, Bonnaroo and High Sierra, and the band's 2013 American Rivers tour doubled as an awareness campaign for water sustainability issues. The Stringdusters' latest album, Let It Go, is the first on the group's own label.

Today's lineup features guitarist Andy Falco, Dobro player Andy Hall, fiddler Jeremy Garrett, banjo player Chris Pandolfi and upright bassist Travis Book.

Set List

"Light And Love"

"By My Side"

"Rainbows"

"Where The Rivers Run Cold"

"Middle Fork"

"Let It Go"

"I'll Get Away"

