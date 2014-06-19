KCRW Presents: Jungle

Jungle has been a bit of a mystery. Without any real press photos, only a few songs, and a video featuring just two men roller-skate dancing, it was difficult to determine who was making the music. But for the group's first visit to KCRW, we were able to lift the curtain on who was behind the groovy, soul-filled bass lines and disco-era harmonies that have captured our imaginations. Watch Jungle perform "Busy Earnin'" live on KCRW.

Find the rest of Jungle's Morning Becomes Eclectic set at (the new) KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .