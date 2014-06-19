© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Jungle

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published June 19, 2014 at 10:33 AM CDT

Jungle has been a bit of a mystery. Without any real press photos, only a few songs, and a video featuring just two men roller-skate dancing, it was difficult to determine who was making the music. But for the group's first visit to KCRW, we were able to lift the curtain on who was behind the groovy, soul-filled bass lines and disco-era harmonies that have captured our imaginations. Watch Jungle perform "Busy Earnin'" live on KCRW.

Find the rest of Jungle's Morning Becomes Eclectic set at (the new) KCRW.com.

