Miguel Enjoys A Bit Of Storytelling In His Favorite Songs

Now we turn to a regular feature we call In Your Ear. That where we invite some of our guests to tell us about the songs that give them inspiration. Today, we're hearing from R&B sensation Miguel. He recently released a sexy music video for his single "Simplethings." That song will be on a new album that's set for release later this year. Miguel was with us a while back to talk about his breakout album, "Kaleidoscope Dream," which featured the Grammy-winning single "Adorn." And he told us then about the tracks he's been listening to.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "M.A.A.D. CITY")

KENDRICK LAMAR: (Singing) They'd probably gun me down by the end of the song. Seem like the whole city go against me. Every time I'm in the street, I hear, yock, yock, yock, yock. Man down.

MIGUEL: Greetings. My name is Miguel, and this is what's in my ear. Right about now, one of my favorite songs to listen to while I'm driving is "M.A.A.d. City" by Kendrick Lamar. He's also a Los Angeles native, a good friend of mine. He just put out a brand new album called "Good Kid, Mad City." I think I love the driving force of the song, the storytelling perspective because it's interesting.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "M.A.A.D. CITY")

LAMAR: (Singing) ...And major pain, not the drill sergeant, but the stress that weighing on your brain. It was me, L Boogs and Yan Yan, YG, Lucky ride down Rosencrans. It got ugly, waving your hand out the window. Check yourself. Oh, warriors and Conans, hope euphoria can slow dance with society. The driver's seat, the first one to get killed. Seen a light...

MIGUEL: Another song playing in my ear - it's a song by Glasser. The song is called "Apply." It's got something tribal about the song, but still electronic.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "APPLY")

GLASSER: (Singing) If the walls were too thin, you would break in. If the walls were too thin, you would break right in.

MIGUEL: The lead singer's voice is just soaring over it, and there's something really primal about it that I love to listen to while I'm working out.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "APPLY")

GLASSER: (Singing) Out in the thunder opens my eyes wide. There is something in my mind keeps me up all night. Oh, when the window...

MIGUEL: The last song playing in my ear is called "Speak In Rounds" by Grizzly Bear.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPEAK IN ROUNDS")

GRIZZLY BEAR: (Singing) If I draw you upside down, I can let go.

MIGUEL: They just put a new album out called "Shield," which is an amazing album, which is kind of expected of Grizzly Bear at this point, an amazing band. I don't know. This entire album is really ethereal to me for some reason. And this is the first song I heard from it. A friend recommended it, and - I don't know. I'll let you listen to it and let you figure out what you love about it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPEAK IN ROUNDS")

GRIZZLY BEAR: (Singing) Step down just once. Learn how to be alone. Step down just once. Learn how to be alone.

That was R&B singer Miguel telling us what's playing in his ear.