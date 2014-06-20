© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

How Do Magicians Manufacture Reality?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 20, 2014 at 7:49 AM CDT

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Why We Lie.

About Eric Mead's TEDTalk

The power of the placebo has been consistently proven in medicine. Magician Eric Mead extends that idea to magic, pulling off a gruesome trick that's so convincing, you'll cringe.

About Eric Mead

Eric Mead is a magician, mentalist and comedian. He's the author of Tangled Web, a collection of magic and mentalism taken from his personal repertoire.

NPR/TED Staff