Arts & Culture

Not My Job: We Quiz A Member Of The '7 Up' Series About The Number 8

Published June 20, 2014 at 7:05 PM CDT
The men and women from the "Up" series pictured in their 20s. Nick Hitchon is on the far right.
Back in 1964, a British TV company filmed a group of 7-year-olds basically being 7, for a half hour special called 7 Up. Then, every seven years, filmmaker Michael Apted went back and made another film about the group: 14 Up, 21 Up, and most recently, 56 Up.One of those kids was Nick Hitchon, and — spoiler alert for 63 Up —he is now a professor at the University of Wisconsin.

Since Hitchon's life has been chronicled in increments of seven, we've invited him to play a game called "8 Up." Three questions involving the number 8.

