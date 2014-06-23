Sean Sullivan On 'Song Travels'

Singer and guitarist Sean Sullivan's style is derived from a broad cross-section of the musical landscape, including jazz, standards and blues. When he was a student at the New School, Sullivan formed a bond with jazz legend John Hendricks, who showed him the ropes of the New York jazz scene.

On this Song Travels, Sullivan reflects on his musical roots and performs a rich set of covers and originals. Host Michael Feinstein joins him for a performance of Sullivan's song "American Jones."

