Arts & Culture

The Family Crest, 'The World'

By Bob Boilen
Published June 24, 2014 at 3:40 PM CDT

Here's a breathtaking video from my favorite new band, The Family Crest. What I love about this San Francisco-based seven-piece band is their boundless joy. Liam McCormick, the main singer and driving force, has a huge voice, schooled in opera and jazz. And to fit the epic nature of the song "The World," from The Family Crest's album, Beneath The Brine, and the huge sound of the band, McCormick had a big thought. Director Keith Lancaster remembers getting a call from him about the setting this song to video: "He had an idea for 'The World' that involved the band playing synchronized sets in different locations. I liked the idea of showing off some amazing places in California and making a kinda quirky feel-good video to match such an uplifting song.

Laura Bergmann, who plays flute (among other things), told us in an email how they mapped out a strategy. "From a technical standpoint, the video was incredibly scientific, because our goal was to create a 'green screen' effect, so at each location, we used a measurement system to make sure every person, instrument and camera was in exactly the same place. Luckily the final product ended up being what we envisioned!"

In a joint email, Laura and Liam wrote, "In the end, this song is about experiencing the good and bad in life, and being able to recognize the beauty and fluid nature of our existence. By shooting amidst these epic landscapes, we explore 'The World' and our admiration for it while acknowledging the impact it has on us as humans."

On the current All Songs Considered, a look at the year in music so far, I named The Family Crest as my favorite new band of the year. If you want to hear more from the band's recent album, Beneath The Brine, the title track is included on the show.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
