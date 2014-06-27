Bruce Hornsby On Piano Jazz

Pianist and singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby spent quite a few years playing in bars and writing songs — many of them with his brother, John Hornsby. The two moved to Los Angeles in 1980 and spent three years writing for 20th Century Fox. In 1985, Bruce Hornsby and his band The Range signed a recording contract with RCA. The resulting album, The Way It Is, produced three Top 20 hits and helped win the group a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1986.

Hornsby's compositions have traversed an eclectic mix of styles, from pop and jazz fusion to roots music and soul. On this episode of Piano Jazz, the influence of Keith Jarrett and Bud Powell peeks through as he performs "Solar" and "Parisian Thoroughfare."

Originally recorded June 19, 2003.

