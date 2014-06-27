Drum Fill Friday, With Mike Kinsella Of Owls

This week's guest Quizmaster is Mike Kinsella, the drummer for the bands Owls, Joan Of Arc and Cap'n Jazz and a singer and guitarist in Owen and American Football. When I first took a stab at identifying the fills and intros he selected I was immediately reminded that sometimes this little game can turn me on to some pretty awesome music I hadn't heard before. Maybe that'll be true for you. Good luck, rock stars!

If you're a Kinsella completist, Owls have a new record out called, simply, Two.And American Football just released a deluxe version of its self-titled album from 1999. Both are out on Polyvinyl Records.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.