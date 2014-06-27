Hozier On World Cafe

If you've heard the gospel-tinged "Take Me to Church" from Irish singer-songwriter Hozier, it's unlikely that you've forgotten it. The soulful, emotive singing could sustain the song on its own, but when you combine it with a powerful video, it's easy to understand why Hozier's rise to popularity has been so swift. That video alone has more than four million views and climbing.

Hozier was born in County Wicklow near Dublin on St. Patrick's Day. After studying music at Trinity College, he dropped out to pursue a career on his own. He released his second EP, From Eden, this year, with more to come. On this episode of World Cafe, we'll hear a performance on stage at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia and learn more about Hozier's art.

This segment was re-aired on August 25.

