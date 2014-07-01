Broken Twin: 'No Darkness'

It's hard to see the hope that glows dimly in the vaporous sounds of Broken Twin's music. But it's there, pulsing delicately in the beautifully spare arrangements and haunting voice of singer Majke Voss Romme.

In a stark new video for her song "No Darkness," Voss Romme draws a circle of sand and stone around herself, forming a kind of sacred space to shield her from the grief she's summoned through song. "Now the birds are singing / Somewhere dawn arrives," sings Voss Romme. "And there will be no darkness."

"No Darkness" is the closing track to Broken Twin's breathtaking debut, May. We featured another cut from the album, "If Pilots Go To Heaven," on a recent episode of All Songs Considered, citing Broken Twin as one of the year's best new artists.

