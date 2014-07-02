Best Songs Of The Year (So Far) Puzzler

The year is half over and that means NPR Music and our public radio partners have been obsessing over our favorite songs of the year so far. The full list of 50 songs makes a potent stew ranging from power pop and brash hip-hop to electro-fueled dance music and intimate portraits from jazz vocalists, classical guitarists and folk troubadours.

To test your level of geekitude, or if you're simply game to discover a recent crop of excellent songs, try this puzzler crafted from our list of 50 favorites. Score high and breathe the air of self-confidence. Score low and feel the cold sweat of embarrassment on your brow. In any case, prepare for more than a few terrific discoveries.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.