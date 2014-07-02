© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Best Songs Of The Year (So Far) Puzzler

By Tom Huizenga
Published July 2, 2014 at 8:01 AM CDT
"Vengo" by Ana Tijoux is one of NPR Music's favorite songs of the year (so far).
The year is half over and that means NPR Music and our public radio partners have been obsessing over our favorite songs of the year so far. The full list of 50 songs makes a potent stew ranging from power pop and brash hip-hop to electro-fueled dance music and intimate portraits from jazz vocalists, classical guitarists and folk troubadours.

To test your level of geekitude, or if you're simply game to discover a recent crop of excellent songs, try this puzzler crafted from our list of 50 favorites. Score high and breathe the air of self-confidence. Score low and feel the cold sweat of embarrassment on your brow. In any case, prepare for more than a few terrific discoveries.

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga
