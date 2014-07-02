© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Christina Vantzou, 'Strange Symptoms'

By Robin Hilton
Published July 2, 2014 at 1:00 PM CDT

The new video from composer Christina Vantzou, for the moody ambient piece "Strange Symptoms," will take you away. Vantzou's nirvana-inducing sounds emerge, bloom and fade away in less than a minute-and-a-half, as a figure stands motionless behind a curtain of slowly cascading water, her face distorted by the sun-dappled ripples.

Vantzou, who studied visual art at the Maryland Institute Of Art in Baltimore, directed the abstract video herself. It's one of ten short films she produced to accompany each track to her latest album, No. 2.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
