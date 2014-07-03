© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Gungor On 'Song Travels'

Published July 3, 2014 at 11:31 AM CDT
Gungor.
Gungor.

Michael and Lisa Gungor started the musical collective Gungor, a band that calls Arcade Fire, Bon Iver and Sufjan Stevens to mind.

On this Song Travels, the couple and host Michael Feinstein to talk about transformations in faith, family and life. Gungor collaborator, co-writer and pianist John Arndt joins them for performances of songs from their album I Am Mountain.

Subscribe to theSong Travels Express podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture