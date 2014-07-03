© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
KCRW Presents: Fink

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published July 3, 2014 at 7:03 AM CDT

For the past 15 years, Fink has been a solo project for Berlin-based songwriter Fin Greenall. But with his album, Hard Believer,he enlisted the help of longtime friends Guy Whittaker and Tim Thornton to help him develop his new material. In part because each participant has a different musical background, the new songs sound especially varied and dynamic. As Greenall says, "They even taught me how to play live" — as you can see for yourself in this performance of "Looking Too Closely."

Find the rest of Fink's Morning Becomes Eclecticset at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW.

Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director