Pink's 'Try' Encourages 'Tell Me More' Executive Producer

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally it's time for the feature we call In Your Ear. That's the part of the program where we ask some of our guests what they're listening to these days. But as this program winds down, our last broadcast is scheduled for August 1st, we thought it would be nice to hear what members of our staff are listening to. What they like to have playing as they workout, or chill out, or put the show together. So let's hear what the big boss, our executive producer Carline Watson, has on her playlist.

CARLINE WATSON, BYLINE: I'm Carline Watson and what's playing in my ear is Chuck Brown's "Jingle Jangle". I love Chuck Brown. Chuck Brown is the music of DC. Chuck Brown is Mr. Go-go.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JINGLE JANGLE)

CHUCK BROWN: (Singing): Let me show you how to get your freak on. Already got it on. We got this. First you got to get into the freak-zone. Already in the zone. We got this. And then the ladies going to get their hips on. Already got them on. Can't stop this. Then the fella's going to get their grips on. Get your grips on.

WATSON: it's the thing that I go to when I really want to get jazzed for my work out. Love Chuck telling me how to move my hips. It's a great piece of music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NATTY DREAD")

BOB MARLEY: (Singing) Dread, natty dread now. Dreadlock congo bongo I. Natty dread.

WATSON: The other thing that's playing in my ear is Bob Marley. I am a Jamaican. I am a proud Jamaican. Jamaica is my happy place and when I want to go to my happy place a little bit of Bob Marley gets me there faster than the plane ride to Jamaica.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NATTY DREAD")

MARLEY: (Singing) And don't stay there and gesture, a-ah. Or the battle will be hotter. And you won't get no supper. Natty dread, natty dread, now.

WATSON: "Natty Dread" is an old, old Bob Marley song. And I just love the beat of that song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRY")

PINK: (Singing) Ever wonder about what he's doing? How it all turned to lies? Sometimes I think that it's better to never ask why.

WATSON: I love Pink. I've always loved Pink. Pink is sort of my bad girl. And whenever I'm feeling feisty I play a little Pink.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRY")

PINK: (Singing) Where there is desire there is going to be a flame. Where there is a flame someone's bound to get burned. But just because it burns doesn't mean you're going to die. You've got to get up and try, and try, and try. Got to get up and try, and try. Got to get up and try, and try, and try.

WATSON: This song "Try" is a little anthemic, a little bit of encouragement, you know. You've got to try, try, try. I play that whenever I start to doubt that I can actually do some of the things that are required of me and it always puts me in a better place.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRY")

PINK: (Singing) Why do we fall in love so easy? Even when it's not right.

MARTIN: That was TELL ME MORE executive producer Carline Watson telling us what's playing in her ear. That's our program for today. I'm Michel Martin, and this is TELL ME MORE from NPR News. Let's talk more tomorrow. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.