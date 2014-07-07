© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

World Cafe Next: Kutosis

XPN
Published July 7, 2014 at 3:22 PM CDT
Kutosis
Kutosis

We call on Cardiff, Wales for our World Cafe: Next artists this week. Kutosis is a power-pop trio whose music has been described as "post punk, reverb-drenched and breezy." Their second album, Dream It Away, was released in June on Jealous Lover's Club Records. From album artwork to song titles, this group is all about surfing — a fitting match for their sunny power pop.

Don't forget to download our World Cafe: Next podcast with two songs from Kutosis.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture