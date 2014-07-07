World Cafe Next: Kutosis

We call on Cardiff, Wales for our World Cafe: Next artists this week. Kutosis is a power-pop trio whose music has been described as "post punk, reverb-drenched and breezy." Their second album, Dream It Away, was released in June on Jealous Lover's Club Records. From album artwork to song titles, this group is all about surfing — a fitting match for their sunny power pop.

Don't forget to download our World Cafe: Next podcast with two songs from Kutosis.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.