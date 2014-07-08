Joe Henry On World Cafe

A veteran musician and producer, Joe Henry has worked with the likes of Mavis Staples, Aimee Mann and Loudon Wainwright III. His album with the late Solomon Burke won a Grammy in 2002.

Henry just released his first solo record since 2011's Reverie; Invisible Hour features Henry's son Levon on saxophone. The family ties are present in other ways on the new album, which looks deeply at marriage and other commitments.

In today's World Cafe session, hear three songs and a fascinating conversation.

