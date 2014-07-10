Christina Vantzou, 'VHS'

You'll want to dim the lights for this video to accompany "VHS," from composer Christina Vantzou. The title implies a primitive digital universe. But in Vantzou's world, it's more of a void — a pitch-black emptiness where a lone figure chases her own barely perceptible reflection.

An avant-garde classical and ambient musician, Vantzou studied visual arts in college and directed the "VHS" video herself. It's one of 10 short films she produced to accompany her latest album, No. 2. We previously featured her video for the short but transporting song "Strange Symptoms."

