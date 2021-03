Sharon Van Etten wrote her latest album Are We Thereover the course of two years, while touring in support of 2012's Tramp. In the process, she crafted a set of beautiful, slow-burning ballads that emphasize her emotive storytelling and unique voice. For her recent live session on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic, she ran through highlights from the new album, including "Nothing Will Change."

