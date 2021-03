Bad acting meets good music in this collaboration between former Pixies bassist Kim Deal and Morgan Nagler, aka Whispertown. The new video for their single, "Range On Castle," includes classic footage from the 1963 Roger Corman film The Terror,starring Boris Karloff and a very young Jack Nicholson.

This song is available on iTunes.

