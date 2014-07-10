King Khan & The Shrines On World Cafe

King Khan & The Shrines, a psychedelic garage/soul band from Berlin, is led by the charismatic Arish Khan. Khan grew up in Montreal, the son of South Asian parents, and first played in punk bands. The group has been recording together since 2000 and released its latest album, Idle No More, last fall.

Khan is fascinating: He's both an over-the-top performer and a far-ranging thinker. In this session, he discusses the new album's title, which comes from a Canadian indigenous people's movement.

