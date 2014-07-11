© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Drum Fill Friday, From Eternal Summers' Daniel Cundiff

By Robin Hilton
Published July 11, 2014 at 9:50 AM CDT
Daniel Cundiff, drummer for the Roanoke rock band Eternal Summers, working up a sweat during a live performance.
This week's drum fill puzzler comes courtesy of guest Quizmaster Daniel Cundiff, percussionist for the Roanoke rock band Eternal Summers. The band's latest album is The Drop Beneath.

For Drum Fill Friday, Daniel picked cuts by some of the artists who've influenced his own work over the years, from smooth jazz to new wave and noise rock. Good luck, heroes!

As always, if you have a drummer or a fill you'd like to see featured in these weekly puzzlers, let us know in the comments section or via Twitter @allsongs, #drumfillfriday.

