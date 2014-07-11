First Aid Kit On World Cafe

Sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg of First Aid Kit have become an international sensation, thanks in part to the gorgeous harmonies in their sweet folk-pop songs. The Swedish duo's success owes a lot to the Internet: It was a batch of MySpace recordings that got the pair discovered in 2007 by Karin Dreijer Andersson of fellow Swedish band The Knife.

Since then, other online activity has helped, including First Aid Kit's cover of Fleet Foxes' "Tiger Mountain Peasant Song," which attracted millions of views on YouTube. Here, First Aid Kit performs four songs from its new album, Stay Gold.

