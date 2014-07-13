Lorin Maazel, World-Renowned American Composer, Dies At 84

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

And we end today's show with a remembrance world-renowned American conductor Lorin Maazel has died. Maazel was born in 1930 in Paris and was a child prodigy. By age 5 he was taking violin lessons, by 7 he was conducting. And by the time he was a teenager he had conducted most of the major American orchestras. He spoke with NPR's Robert Siegel in 2009.

LORIN MAAZEL: I had the good fortune of not being exploited as so many child prodigies were. I could go to school like everybody else and play baseball and football which I did.

MCEVERS: According to the New York Times, Maazel surprised musicians and audiences with his adventurous style. He often conducted without a score in front of him - just from memory. He led the New York Philharmonic in a controversial performance in North Korea. In this 2008 interview with Terry Gross on Fresh Air, Maazel describes playing the Star-Spangled Banner in the capital city of Pyongyang.

MAAZEL: This had been the first time since the end of the Korean War that the American Anthem had been heard in Korea - people actually applauded.

Conductor Lorin Maazel died today at his home in Castleton, Virginia. He was 84.