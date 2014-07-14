KEXP Presents: The Antlers

The Brooklyn band The Antlers frequently finds inspiration in dark places: On 2009's Hospice, singer-guitarist Peter Silberman reflects on terminal illness and emotional abuse, while this year's Familiars turns the Buddhist notion of bardo, a state of being between incarnations, into the impetus for a dialog about multiple selves.

Whether or not you notice his intentions, it's hard not to be swept away by The Antlers' dreamy, ambient pop melodies. Familiars is felt in the heart, not the head. Here, the band performs "Doppelganger" in a gorgeous studio session. Head over to KEXP.org to watch three more videos documenting the band's recent appearance.

